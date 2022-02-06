Ossiam Buys 41,103 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,103 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Pentair by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of PNR opened at $59.81 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

