Ossiam Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 222,597 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $546,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $519.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.