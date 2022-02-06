Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

