Ossiam Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Centene by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $80.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.44.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

