Ossiam Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 106.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 635,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 327,752 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 39.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,423,000 after buying an additional 37,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 37.1% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

