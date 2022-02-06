Ossiam Sells 10,612 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,807,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $228.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

