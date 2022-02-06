Ossiam Sells 20,749 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

