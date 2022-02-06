Ossiam Sells 5,601 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ossiam reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,126 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $244.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.42. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

