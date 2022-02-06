Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,325 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Everbridge worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,463 shares of company stock worth $7,398,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.89. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.