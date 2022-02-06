Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.9% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $35,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $263.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.79 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

