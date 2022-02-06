Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,790 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Callaway Golf worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after buying an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after buying an additional 1,135,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $17,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Compass Point increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.