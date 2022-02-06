Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Onto Innovation worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,725 shares of company stock worth $1,622,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

