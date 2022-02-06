Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 876 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,374,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,608,000 after buying an additional 74,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.50. The stock has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

