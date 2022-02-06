Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM opened at $130.23 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.