Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $20.14 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $308.89 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.38 and a 200-day moving average of $324.63.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.64.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.