Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Wingstop worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

WING opened at $149.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 150.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.30.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.28.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

