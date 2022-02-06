Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Invests $21.77 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 501,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 320,078 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.77 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.