Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,740 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 2.0% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Waste Connections worth $37,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WCN opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

