Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.5% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.69 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.08.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.