Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 294,826 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 413.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,826 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 7,083.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in CVS Health by 41.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 123,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,460,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $121,871,000 after buying an additional 30,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

