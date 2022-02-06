Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Upwork as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 18.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 73.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 115.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 125,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -110.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $314,315.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,153. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

