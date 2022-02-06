Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam grew its position in Avalara by 760.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avalara by 85.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.71.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $6,481,981 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR opened at $105.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.