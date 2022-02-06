Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,420,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,362,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 425,160 shares worth $78,396,779. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.09 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

