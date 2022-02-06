Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Natera worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,463 shares of company stock worth $11,285,413 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

