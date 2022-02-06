Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Teleflex worth $22,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

NYSE TFX opened at $313.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.01.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

