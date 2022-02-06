Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 122,710 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 122,710 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Meta Financial Group worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CASH opened at $58.26 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $1,521,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

