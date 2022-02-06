Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 1.5% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $27,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.10 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

