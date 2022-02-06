Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,510 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $24,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 262,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.70.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $400.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

