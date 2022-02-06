Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,685 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,685 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Progyny worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 16.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 406,870 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,643 shares of company stock worth $11,743,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

