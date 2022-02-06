Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,500 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,181. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

