Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,520 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,520 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after acquiring an additional 315,322 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 862,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 58.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $35.56 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

