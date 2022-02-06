Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Takes $7.51 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Cryoport at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 519,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Cryoport stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cryoport
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
