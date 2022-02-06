Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Rapid7 worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,781 shares of company stock worth $2,610,083. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $96.13 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

