Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lowered its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Outset Medical worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Outset Medical by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OM stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $752,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,191 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

