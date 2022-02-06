Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.60.
Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,048. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of OSTK stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,046. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
