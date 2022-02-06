Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,048. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,046. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

