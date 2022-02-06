Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Head-To-Head Review

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velocity Acquisition and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Overstock.com 0 1 5 0 2.83

Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $111.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.12%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 13.05% 26.03% 15.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Overstock.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.55 billion 0.84 $56.00 million $7.69 6.44

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Velocity Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.