Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 331.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,308 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $41.06. 4,070,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,680. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

