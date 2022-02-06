Oxen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95,838.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and $95,838.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.60 or 0.07201811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.00300209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.45 or 0.00767017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012106 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00070350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00409152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00232678 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,024,668 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

