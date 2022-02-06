Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.50

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $28.66 million and approximately $95,838.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.60 or 0.07201811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.00300209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.45 or 0.00767017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012106 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00070350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00409152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00232678 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,024,668 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

