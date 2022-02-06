PAID Network (PAID) Market Cap Reaches $33.96 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $33.96 million and approximately $553,914.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00051120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.22 or 0.07150317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.58 or 0.99608619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00052743 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006572 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.