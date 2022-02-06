Palestra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,695,000 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,099,000. Anaplan accounts for about 3.5% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PLAN opened at $46.22 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

