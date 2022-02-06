Palestra Capital Management LLC Buys 591,165 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814,017 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,165 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 4.6% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Uber Technologies worth $215,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after buying an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,940,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

