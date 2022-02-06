Palestra Capital Management LLC Has $158.62 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Palestra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 546,505 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up about 3.4% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Expedia Group worth $158,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,414,761,000 after buying an additional 284,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $900,845,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after buying an additional 496,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after buying an additional 115,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average is $165.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,742 shares of company stock worth $27,079,886. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

