Palestra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,617,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,986,000. Bath & Body Works makes up about 3.5% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

