Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Pan American Silver worth $35,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of PAAS opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

