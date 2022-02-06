Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Pan American Silver worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 67,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 283,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 64,357 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

