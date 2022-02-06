Pancake Bunny Price Up 45.7% Over Last Week (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $293,167.44 and approximately $475,030.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00110453 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

