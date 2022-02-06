Pangolin (PNG) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.94 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $29.94 million and $1.96 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.31 or 0.07224524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00055975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.14 or 0.99969340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00052884 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,342,573 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.