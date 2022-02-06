Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $571,470.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $571,470.00 and approximately $28,797.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars.

