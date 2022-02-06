Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) One Day Volume Hits $9.91 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $49.97 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $16.06 or 0.00038464 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,123 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

